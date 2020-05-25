American Legion Post honors nation’s heroes at Memorial Day service in Austintown

During the service, there was also a 21-gun salute and the playing if Taps

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Across the Valley, it was a mix of in-person and virtual ceremonies to remember the nation’s heroes on Memorial Day.

In Austintown, the American Legion Post 301 held a morning service at the Wickliff Circle Veterans Park. There was a laying of wreaths and a moment of silence.

Usually, there would be plenty of people and a big parade at the event. On Monday, there were about two dozen in attendance.

Post Commander David Ewing spoke to the small gathering, saying it was not what he had planned.

“It saddens my heart that our nation would come to a time where we are told we cannot honor these brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the very freedoms of the ones who are telling us we cannot honor these men and women today,” Ewing said.

During the service, there was also a 21-gun salute and the playing if Taps.