American Heart Association’s ‘Heart Ball’ to raise health awareness

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- The American Heart Association’s yearly Tri-County Heart Ball will be held at the Eastwood Events Centre Saturday.



The American Heart Association campaign is raising funds to help increase healthy life years. The campaign focuses on driving equitable health for every member of the community.

Northeast Ohio AHA Executive Director Tracy Behnke said that their goals involve educating the community and raising awareness about living a healthy lifestyle.

“What we’re trying to do locally is educate people on how to be healthy, working with local organizations and community partners to not only educate but just raise that awareness,” Behnke said.

The American Heart Association partners with school programs to teach kids how to make healthy choices and add color to their plates. They’re also working on training new mothers on CPR.

The annual heart ball has been around for about 40 years. This year, they’re giving away a special award for the first time. It will be given to a local health care worker who has been fighting on the frontlines since the start of the pandemic.

The ball serves as a time to get survivors and volunteers together. They will share stories and remember loved ones lost to heart disease and stroke. The American Heart Association tells us they’re excited to be able to celebrate in person again this year after having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19.

“The AHA is so much more than just the sweetheart ball. We’re really fighting for every single person in our healthier lives,” Behnke said.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. The event is a way to bring community members together to brainstorm ways to not make heart disease the number one killer of Americans.

Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The ball will include a live and silent auction, live entertainment., special stories.

This year locally, just for the Heart Ball itself, the American Heart Association has raised about $250,000.

The association continues to work on initiatives to promote longer, healthier lives.