American Heart Association to teens: Vaping is not safer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Heart Association is working to raise awareness of the dangers of vaping, especially among teenagers.

AHA statistics show one out of four teenagers has vaped in the last 30 days.

In Girard Wednesday evening, students, parents and school leaders learned what can be done to curb teen vaping.

Parents learned how to spot electronic cigarette devices that look like everyday items and talked about why teen vaping is on the rise.

“They think it is safer so they’re saying to quit smoking and to start vaping,” said Tracy Behnke, with the AHA. “That’s kind of the message that’s out there, that vaping must not be that bad so that we’ll try this out.”

The AHA recently started a new program to study the long-term health effects of vaping in youth.

Also highlighted was what the AHA considers a success in banning certain flavors of e-cigarettes.