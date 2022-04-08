(WKBN) – After a nine-week campaign, the winner has been announced for this year’s American Heart Association Go Red for Women “Woman of Impact” Award.

The winner is Kerry Reckard, of McDonald.

Reckard led and participated in more than 10 activities over nine weeks to raise more than $44,000 to help fight the number one killer of women.

Reckard says her why is very personal — she lost her father and several other family members to heart problems.

Collectively, this year’s five tri-county nominees, including First News This Morning anchor Chelsea Spears, raised over $94,000 for the American Heart Association.