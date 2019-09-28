LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning

American Heart Association holding Tri-County Heart Walk in Youngstown

Local News

Registration for the walk will start at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Tri-County Heart Walk is put on by the American Heart Walk which is hosted by the American Heart Association. Registration for the walk will start at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 in the WATTS Center at YSU.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you want a healthy way to start your day? There’s a heart walk planned Saturday at Youngstown State University.

The Tri-County Heart Walk is hosted by the American Heart Association.

Registration for the walk will start at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. in the WATTS Center at YSU.

Executive Director of the Heart Association Tracy Behnke says they’re expecting a large number of survivors.

They’re offering free blood pressure screenings at the event.

The walk will also have CPR demonstrations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com