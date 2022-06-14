SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is Flag Day, recognizing the American flag being adopted on June 14, 1777.

National Flag Day started in the 1900s.

Copeland Oaks in Sebring joined the Flag Day celebration with a parade. It included plenty of red, white, and blue with drummers, decorated golf cars and bicycles making up the bulk of the lineup.

The parade is put on by residents of Copeland Oaks for all residents to enjoy.

“To thank the nation for all of the privileges that we have and to be able to take the doggies around with us,” parade participant Helen Pugh.

Carol Gobeli watched the parade. She likes the attention the American flag is getting.

“I think it’s about time we started to decorate and be a little more interested in our flags,” she said.

The parade route wound through the streets of the villa neighborhood and past many of the buildings in the Copeland Oaks development. The celebration ended with ice cream treats.