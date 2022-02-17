YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – America Makes is looking to the next generation. and they’re doing it by teaching teachers.

On Thursday, America Makes held an event in Youngstown.

It was a chance for educators from more than a dozen districts to learn about the company’s opportunities.

America Makes offers a curriculum for kids to learn about 3-D printing.

“We’re an industry, just like advanced manufacturing, that has a skills gap, and so we need to not only work on rescaling adults but a large focus on the talent pipeline,” says Josh Cramer, director of education and workforce development at America Makes.

They can help kids from kindergarten all the way up to the college level.