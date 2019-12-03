America Makes signs $322 million deal, continuing work with US Air Force

The deal will help America Makes advance additive manufacturing for the defense industry and its supply chain

(WKBN) – On Monday, downtown Youngstown-based America Makes announced a seven year, $322 million cooperative agreement (CA) with the Department of the Air Force, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, is sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) program, which focuses on cross-cutting defense manufacturing needs.

“The new CA certainly signifies a high level of confidence by AFRL in America Makes, our collaborations, and the additive R&D projects whose outcomes are beginning to make real industry impact, especially for the defense industry and its supply chain. Much of this success is directly related to what I believe is our biggest accomplishment to date and that’s overcoming the direct business competitiveness amongst our membership community. The Intellectual Property (IP) policy that we established as part of the membership agreement into the Institute to share IP has been vital to what our membership community has been able to accomplish together. That’s an aspect to our success as a collaborative consortium that I cannot stress enough,” said America Makes Executive Director John Wilczynski.

