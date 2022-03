(WKBN) — America Makes manufacturing hub in downtown Youngstown will be getting some federal funding.

$3 million in American Rescue Plan money will be used for an additive prototype of N-95 filter materials for respiratory PPE.

The prototype will need to meet the requirements of the Food and Drug Administration as well as the Occupational Safety and Health agency.

America Makes is using additive technology to help with the supply chain problems the country is facing right now.