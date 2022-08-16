YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big birthday party was held Tuesday evening in downtown Youngstown to celebrate a local organization with national ties.

Two hundred and fifty people showed up for the 10th birthday party of America Makes.

America Makes is the nation’s leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education.

Executive Director John Wilczynski says making it to 10 is a big deal, and the next 10 years will be interesting, too.

“So we’ve spent a lot of energy in aerospace and identifying how the technology fits for aircraft components. The question next is where do we take it next? Automobiles, trains, buildings — the sky is the limit literally for what we can do with the technology,” Wilczynski said.

On Wednesday and Thursday at the Covelli Centre, American Makes will host what’s being called a Members Meeting and Exchange. Three hundred leaders in manufacturing from across the country will spend two days discussing the future of 3D printing on a grand scale.