Amer Adi returns to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amer Adi, a local businessman who was deported in 2018, has returned to Youngstown.

Family members confirmed his return Thursday.

Adi was the owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience Store and Deli. He had been in the United States for 39 years before being deported back to his native country of Jordan.

Al Adi is reunited with his mother in Jordan (photo courtesy of Adi’s daughter, Lina).

A Facebook post by Adi’s daughter Wednesday showed him and his wife Fidaa Musleh at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, with the caption, “Welcome home!!!!!!” and “He’s back.”

According to attorney Mike Morely, who is part of Adi’s legal team, Adi was allowed into the United States on what is known as a “humanitarian visa.” Morely described the visa as a “A vehicle toward permanence. A legal path toward U.S. citizenship.”

Morely says Adi is with family somewhere around Youngstown.

Adi had a grandchild born while he was deported. “He’s over the moon,” was how Morely described Adi’s reaction to being home. “His family is really happy,” he said.

Morely did not know if Adi would be making himself available for comment.