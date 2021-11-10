Crash near Grove City Outlets backing up traffic

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A crash is backing up traffic in Grove City, according to dispatch for Pennsylvania State Police.

WKBN initially reported that an ambulance was involved in the crash. Pennsylvania State Police later clarified that someone had purchased the ambulance and it is not being used as a working ambulance.

The crash happened on Interstate 79 near mile marker 113, just south of the Grove City Outlets. Traffic is down to one lane between Brent North Liberty Road and Route 258, according to 511Pa.com.

WKBN is heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.