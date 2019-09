A Buick and an AMR ambulance were involved as well as another vehicle which Youngstown police say left the scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a crash involving an ambulance early Saturday morning in Youngstown.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Glenwood and Parkwood avenues.

A Buick and an AMR ambulance were involved as well as another vehicle which Youngstown police say left the scene.

The crash is under investigation, and further information wasn’t available Saturday morning.