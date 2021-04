It happened on Interstate 680 southbound, near the Western Reserve exit ramp

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An ambulance was called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Boardman.

It happened on the Western Reserve exit ramp, near Interstate 680 southbound.

Two vehicles are heavily damaged. They’re blocking the right-hand turning lane.

Divers should avoid the area if possible.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.