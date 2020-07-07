Ambitious mural project coming to Youngstown’s east side

Work to clean the wall and get it ready for painting will begin next month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An ambitious project is about to begin on the east side of Youngstown.

The group known as “Youngstown Lit” and the art department at Youngstown State University are teaming up to create a large mural to be painted on a concrete retaining wall along Andrews Avenue.

Organizers of the project said they will include a “memory wall” throughout the painting with inscriptions from the public.

“Hopefully when they see the first phase and get excited and it all goes as planned, we will have that second stage when more people would like to be involved,” said organizer Dragana Crnjak.

Tuesday morning, the city’s design review committee approved the mural concept. In the meantime, work to clean the wall and get it ready for painting will begin next month.