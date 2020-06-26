Amber Alert issued in Youngstown for missing child

Youngstown Police Department is looking for a 2008 dark blue Volvo that is believed to be involved in a missing child case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An AMBER Alert was issued early Friday for a child missing from Youngstown.

Police are looking for one-year-old Nova Sheridan. She is believed to be with her father, 23-year-old Kahil Sheridan.

Police are looking for a 2008 dark blue Volvo S60 with temporary tags that is believed to be involved in the case.

Sheridan is described as a Black male, 6’2″, approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. That’s when police say Sheridan broke into the home of the child’s mother on Moherman Avenue and took the baby

Police think Sheridan is headed to Akron.

The temporary tags on the blue Volvo S60 are: K418739.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the Youngstown Police Department.