NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- An AMBER alert for a missing Niles baby early Wednesday morning has been canceled.

The alert states that four month old Rahkor M. Parker was found safe just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The alert states that this occurred on 34 Wilson Avenue in Niles.

Officials confirmed that the suspect, Rayvon V. Parker, is in custody. Officials say that on December 15, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. Parker abducted 4 month old child Rahkor M. Parker from mother’s home in Niles.

Officials confirmed that the infant is okay.