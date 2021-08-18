AMBER ALERT issued for missing 6-week-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A 6-week-old baby was taken from Cleveland and the suspect may be traveling to Youngstown.

Cleveland issued an AMBER ALERT for Cannon Tatum, a white male with gray eyes and black hair weighing 14 pounds, early Wednesday morning.

He is 21 inches tall and last seen wearing a onesie with teddy bears yesterday.

According to his mother and police reports, the child was taken by a family friend who stole her vehicle with Cannon in the backseat around 11 p.m.

The child and the suspect were last seen in the area of West 85th and Madison in Cleveland.

Police say the suspect is 23-year-old TaShanee Dumas. In the reports, she is described as a 5’2″ Black female weighing 210 pounds.

She is driving a black 2006 Chevy Impala with Ohio temporary tag number M388569. The car has damage on its side.

Reports say she lives on Everrett Avenue in Youngstown and may be in the area.

If you see the child or the suspect, please call 911.