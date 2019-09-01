Amber Alert issued for Allegheny County girl

The two-year-old is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old Allegheny County girl on Saturday.

According to the alert, police are looking for Malani Johnson, who was last seen at the intersection of Bryant Drive and Clay Drive in Penn Hills

Borough.

She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. Malani was wearing a black shirt and a skirt with a floral design.

The suspect, Sharena Islam Nancy, is described as a 25-year-old Indian American female with black hair and brown eyes. She was driving a black 2017 Toyota Prius with an Uber sticker in the window.

If you have information, call 911 or Penn Hills Borough police at 412-473-3705.