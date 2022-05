SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Beard Road in Springfield Township is closed by the Ohio Turnpike overpass.

An Amazon truck went up an embankment on the turnpike late Tuesday night and is up against the bridge.

Crews are on the scene to remove the truck. No word yet on if the driver was injured or if the accident damaged the bridge.

The crash did not impact travel on the turnpike. Last Monday an Amazon truck rolled over on a ramp on I-80 in Liberty.