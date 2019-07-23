Amazon facility in North Jackson holds open house

FILE – In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. A joke book “written” by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats topped Amazon’s list of best sellers on March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Media will be given a tour inside the facility

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Amazon facility in North Jackson is holding an open house today.

This will be the first time media is being invited inside the facility, which located inside Youngstown Commerce Park The tour is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The new delivery station is part of Amazon’s “Last Mile” service.

The North Jackson facility marks the fourth delivery station in Ohio utilizing Amazon Logistics, which allows flexibility in delivery options with independent or small business delivery providers.

Amazon announced Monday it is building two distribution centers in Ohio. One in Akron at the former Rolling Acres Mall and another in Toledo.

