Aluminum supplier finishes construction on facility in Hubbard

Ellwood Aluminum serves the aerospace, defense, automotive and tooling industries

Ellwood Aluminum ingots and billets in Hubbard

Credit: Ellwood Aluminum

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction on a metal and components supply company in Hubbard is now complete.

Ellwood Aluminum built the 120,000 square foot facility on Hubbard Masury Road.

The facility makes aluminum ingots and billets, rectangular aluminum slabs and cast plates.

The $60 million project started in 2018 to help expand the company’s production capabilities for the aerospace, defense, automotive and tooling industries.

The new facility includes the latest technology in aluminum melting and casting.

