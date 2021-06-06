Almost a year since toddler died from brain cancer, fitness studios raise money for pediatric cancer in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, two fitness studios in the area teamed up in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Pure Cycle and MegaBarre Youngstown hosted Bike and Bounce in Canfield.

The event is a special collaboration for the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation.

Melina was just four years old when she passed away last year from brain cancer.

Bike and Bounce was held to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer. Over 100 people came to get a great workout in and to raise money for an important cause.

The day consisted of raffles, cycle and bounce workouts and joy for Melina.

Melina’s mother, Michelle Edenfield, explained how her daughter always chose joy even on her toughest days.

“I cannot express how grateful we are for this community and the endless support. I mean, we couldn’t have done this without everybody, and it’s just unbelievable, and with such a bad thing happening and how horrific it truly was, the amount of good we have seen is unbelievable,” Michelle said.

The owners of both Pure Cycle and MegaBarre Youngstown are hoping to host this event again in the future.

More information about the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation can be found on their website. You can also follow the foundation on Facebook.