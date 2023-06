MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Almost 1,000 customers are without power Tuesday morning.

Mahoning County is reporting 979 outages, but most of those are in Boardman Township. In Columbiana County, there are around 30 outages in Rogers. No word yet on if those are related to the Mahoning County outages.

Power is expected back at 11:30 a.m.

First News is reached out to First Energy for more information. We will continue to update this developing story.