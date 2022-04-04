YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night, Youngstown City Council’s finance committee approved doubling the amount of American Rescue Plan money for each ward.

The finance committee amended legislation to increase the amount of ARP money from $1 million to $2 million for each of Youngtown’s seven wards.

The full council will vote on Wednesday.

Council was also told the administration is still studying how to spend what hasn’t already been committed of the $83 million of ARP money granted to Youngstown. It will be at least a month and a half before a final decision is made.