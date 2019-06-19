Alliance police looking for theft suspect who used stolen credit cards locally

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Alliance say a theft suspect used stolen credit cards in Newton Falls, Champion, Girard and Erie, Pa.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Police said she is suspected of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in Alliance. She was reportedly driving a maroon 2010 Chrysler 300 with Ohio plates HSL 1444, which was also reported stolen.

The police department asked those with information on the woman or vehicle’s location to contact officers through the Facebook page or by calling 330-821-9140.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.