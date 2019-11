Messenheimer was arrested last February by U.S. Marshals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Alliance man facing rape and assault charges pleaded guilty on Monday.

Travis Messenheimer was arrested last February by U.S. Marshals, accused of repeatedly raping and assaulting a young girl.

His jury trial was supposed to begin in court Monday morning, but Messenheimer instead pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to six years and is now labeled as a tier 3 sex offender.