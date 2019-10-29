Alliance man awaits trial on charges that he threatened to bomb Mahoning County courthouse

A man from Alliance will have to wait a while longer to be tried on charges that he threatened to blow up the Mahoning County Courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Alliance will have to wait a while longer to be tried on charges that he threatened to blow up the Mahoning County Courthouse.

Tyler Graham was back in court this Tuesday morning. He’s accused of phoning in a pair of bomb threats back in July.

It happened the same day he was to supposed to be sentenced for felonious assault. The calls forced officials to evacuate everyone from the courthouse, making judges and employees potential victims.

“There may be a possibility at the time of sentencing, if there’s a finding of guilt by a jury, that being a victim, you may not be a fair and impartial judge in sentencing him. And the state wants to avoid all appealable issues in this matter,” said Ken Cardinal, assistant Mahoning County prosecutor.