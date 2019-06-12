Alley turned community park displays lighting effects near Youngstown Amphitheatre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Huntington Bank officially announced a partnership with JAC Management Group and the City of YOU in creating a community alley downtown.

The Huntington Bank Community Alley is underneath the Market Street Bridge.

The alley that used to sit between two steel mills will now become a community park.

On Tuesday night, the official announcement featured lighting underneath the Market Street Bridge, which will also be used for other events.

“We have the controls to control all the lighting, so maybe on the Fourth of July they could be red, white and blue,” said JAC President Eric Ryan.

“Underneath the bridge will be lit up anytime people are at the amphitheatre, so they can easily get from here to the parking lot in the Covelli Centre lot,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, with JAC Management. “Just to keep it well-lit for anyone walking, but they can do special lighted shows, so we’ll decide that on a show-to-show basis.”

Any person can rent out a space within the alley for festivals, picnics or any other sort of gathering.

“You have the ability to use the space for your own. Say like church events or sports team, if you want to have some type of event down there, the community can use it,” Breckenridge said.

This is something they hope can bring more foot traffic downtown.

“This festival alley, this community alley will be an opportunity, it’s a gathering spot for people to come before and after shows,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

The ribbon cutting for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre is Friday at 5 p.m.