YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re planning to attend the Y-Live event featuring Luke Bryan this weekend, there’s some information you may want to know.

Who is performing at Y-Live?

This year’s performer is Luke Bryan. Bryan is a country artist with 29 No. 1 hits and 17.2 billion streams. He’s sold nearly 13 million albums. Some of the songs he’s known for are “Country Girl,” “Drink a Beer,” and “What Makes You Country.”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased the day of the event at the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre.

Tickets start at $48.50. Groups of 16 or more can contact GroupSales@YLiveMusic.com.

Are Y-Live with Luke Bryan tickets still available?

We checked, and as of Thursday afternoon, there are still tickets available for the show. This includes general admission lawn tickets, VIP lawn section, the reserved section and the “Golden Circle” section.

When is Y-Live with Luke Bryan?

The concert takes place Saturday, July 16. The parking lots open at 4 p.m., and the doors open at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Where is Y-Live with Luke Bryan?

Y-Live will be at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. It’s located on S. Walnut Street near the Covelli Centre.

Where do I park for Y-Live?

Downtown parking is accessible with presold passes only. No cash or cards will be accepted in the downtown prepaid lots.

Youngstown State University is also offering a non-prepaid day of parking. YSU police will direct you to available parking spaces on YSU’s campus. Once parked, you can either walk to the venue, or there will be a shuttle service available from 3:30 p.m. until midnight. The shuttle will pick up and drop off at 410 N. Walnut Street.

On-street parking will not be available for the event. If using Uber or Lyft, use 45 South Avenue as the destination for drop-off and pick-up.

The DeYor Performing Arts Center will also offer parking. Parking will be available in the parking lots on W. Commerce Street, located just north and east of the DeYor Performing Arts Center. The parking is located at 201 W. Commerce St. The lots will open at 4:30 p.m.

JAC Management Group provided this video created by YSU about parking:

How much is parking for Y-Live?

YSU parking lots will cost $10 for parking.

The DeYor Performing Arts Center will cost $10 for parking.

What is the best route to get to Y-Live?

Both the Market Street and South Avenue bridges will be closed during the concert. No one will be able to drive or walk along the bridges.

It’s recommended to take Rt. 422 to enter campus, which will be open to traffic from both the east and westbound lanes. Once you exit, YSU police officers will be directing traffic to 410 North Walnut.

What can I bring to the Y-Live with Luke Byran concert? What is not allowed at the Y-Live concert?

Prohibited items:

Purses that do not meet bag policy requirements

Briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, winch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, wallet chains

Professional cameras

Coolers, seat cushions, umbrellas, strollers and laser pointers

Food and beverages of any kind

Weapons of any kind

Any animal with the exception of a service animal

Any other item deemed inappropriate by the venue

Recording devices such as tablets, laptops and GoPros

No tents or obstructive canopies or umbrellas of any kind will be allowed into the facility.

No plastic, wooden, folding chairs, or any other style of chair will be permitted.

For Lawn and VIP Lawn Tickets Only:

A lawn chair with a seat no higher than 16” off the ground with a back no higher than “36 inches total height.

A standard beach chair is recommended.

It is important to note that the bags/cases that these chairs come in will not be permitted into the facility.

All chairs will be checked at security upon entry.

There is further information about the event on Y-Live’s website.