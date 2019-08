As of midnight, they were allowed back in and the gas line was repaired

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Late Monday night, all residents living in Girard’s Vintage Village Estates had to be evacuated from their mobile homes.

The trailer park is off of Belmont Avenue, where workers in the area hit a 2-inch gas line with a backhoe.

While workers were making repairs, residents could not go back into their homes for about two hours.

As of midnight, they were allowed back in and the gas line was repaired.

The Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the scene to help.