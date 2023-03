WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A multi-vehicle crash including a semi closed all lanes of a major in interstate in Mercer County Friday morning.

It’s happening on I-80 westbound between the 760 North exit and the State Route 18 exit. There is a semi on its side at the scene of the accident.

According to First News crews on the scene, Pennsylvania State Police are forcing traffic onto PA 18 before the crash.

First News is investigating and will continue to update this developing story.