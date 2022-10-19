CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The fifth annual All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat event will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds event center Saturday, October 22.

Admission is a $5 donation.

Kids with sensory sensitivity or on the autism spectrum can enjoy the event without lots of noise from 9 to 11 a.m.

Other kids can attend from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is handicapped-friendly for kids in wheelchairs. Special needs kids can bring a decorated pumpkin to win gift cards.

Also, children with peanut allergies can rest assured that there won’t be nuts. Small toys are available instead of candy for diabetic children.

Pre-register at elisasentourage.com.