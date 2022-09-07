CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Building a new park in Champion Township has been a topic of discussion for many years now. The township plans to use some American Rescue Plan money to put this dream into action.

The park will be built on a 60-acre soybean farm between the cemetery and high school.

Champion Township received $949,000. It will use $250,000 of that for the park. The community had already established a park fund, raising $52,000.

“We want to do our due diligence and allocate those monies amongst our departments,” said trustee Rex Fee.

This money is just the beginning of what trustees think they will need.

“We’ve set the $250,000 for what we consider a start and a footprint for the park with the hopes that we can receive some type of funding or grants down the road,” Fee said.

They started engineering studies and hope to break ground next year.

Fee says the first phase will include a sewer system for new restrooms and soccer fields.

“We would move the Champion Youth Soccer League’s fields from the old central school property up to this area,” he said.

Fee and the other trustees have had many meetings to thoroughly plan out the construction of this park.

“We realize down the road there’s going to be maintenance issues regarding the park and we want to make sure that we’ve done our homework,” he said.

Fee says they have discussed adding workout stations geared toward the elderly to make it inclusive for all.

“That’s definitely something that I feel should be provided because, of course, they’re a part of this community also,” he said.

Future additions could include more parking, concessions and a performance stage.