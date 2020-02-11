All-inclusive community center in Campbell near completion

The center will have multi-use courts, classrooms, fitness equipment, a cafe and much more

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A new building is going up in Campbell that’s a school, gym and community center all in one.

Soon, you’ll be able to use it and it didn’t even cost the community a cent to build.

“None of this came from taxpayer dollars which is huge this day and age when you build a 70,000 square-foot building,” said Kristin Fox, Northeast Ohio Impact Academy.

The brand new Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center at the Impact Academy is a STEM school that champions innovation through education.

The new building behind the elementary and middle school is designed to fill in gaps in the community.

“We lost gym space from the two elementary schools that were torn down to make room for this new building and things like that. So there isn’t a lot of places to go in our area for health and wellness,” Fox said.

Inside the building are multi-use courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. There is also a place to work out, a cafe to grab a bite to eat, an area to lounge around and plenty of space to host your next event.

Plus, the students won’t be too far away. Just down the halls and up the stairs are classrooms and labs that students will have full access to for their state-of-the-art STEM education.

Community colleges will also be able to offer classes for adults.

“I’m excited for them to see the opportunity to come in here and see our students on display and learning while they’re working out or watching a basketball game,” Fox said.

There are already students enrolled for the next school year.

For gym access, you will have to become a member. Memberships and pricing for the community will be available soon.

A soft opening will happen in April and the official grand opening is set for May 1.