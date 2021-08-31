‘All goes back to the kids’: Excited 4H members ready their animals for Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair begins Wednesday, so on Tuesday, they were busy putting on the final touches. Part of that was bringing in all the 4H animals.

There’s cows, horses, chickens, rabbits and even llamas and other pocket pets at the fair.

“It all goes back to the kids. My favorite part of the whole thing is the kids, their enjoyment, their enthusiasm with their animals. It’s just fun to watch,” said Bob Jarvis, vice president of the Canfield Fair.

Jarvis says they’ve been working with the 4H members all year leading up to the fair.

“We have committees here that work with the kids throughout the year. The advisers step in from the 4H, they help them. So, we meet with the kids four to six times throughout the year, coach them, work with them. Their 4H advisors work with them, and then they come here and we all get together and have fun,” Jarvis said.

Emily Fagert has been doing this for six years and outside of helping animals grow, she has experienced a lot of growth herself.

“Leadership for sure. I’m a camp counselor, not dealing with the fair, but also everything through 4H, just 4H in general. Leadership. Everything makes you grow, be such a stronger person. Public speaking has obviously gotten better through 4H and everything of that sort,” Fagert said.

She is part of the Junior Fair Board, which helps run the 4H program. She is also part of the royal court.

“We’re usually in green sashes. It’s just really cool to show off that we are some of the top-tier kids in the 4H area that have been picked to be on the royal court,” Fagert said.

Both Jarvis and Fagert say everyone should come out to the fair to support those who have been working on it all year and to enjoy the animals, the food, the games and the atmosphere.