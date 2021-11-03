All Giant Eagle locations closing on Thanksgiving for holiday

(WKBN) – All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

According to a news release from the company, the closure is to give employees the chance to enjoy the holiday with their families.

“Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “Our decision to close on Thanksgiving will allow all of our Team Members time to rest, recharge and enjoy the holiday with their families.”

Supermarket and GetGo locations will resume normal operating hours on Friday, November 26.

Other retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving include Walmart and Target, among others.