All East Palestine schools going remote

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine schools are going remote until after the new year.
Superintendent Chris Neifer announced Thursday that the district will go to remote beginning Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18. Student will then be on Christmas break.
Remote learning will continue Jan. 4.
Face to face learning will resume Jan. 11.
Classes are canceled for Friday, Dec. 11.
All middle and high school athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended. Practices will resume Dec. 21 and games will resume Jan. 11.
The meal pick-up program will also be suspended at this time due to staffing issues. We will
begin providing meals again on Monday, January 4. Please sign up on the district website by
Thursday, December 31.
