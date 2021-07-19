All at commissioners meeting in favor of sales tax increase in Mahoning County

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners held the first of two public hearings on a .25 percent sales tax increase to pay for road repairs in Canfield.

The commissioners will not enact it themselves. They’re deciding whether to place it on the ballot and leave it up to county voters.

Some people spoke for it at the meeting and, interestingly enough, no one spoke against it.

Potholes, cracks and road depressions are just some of the damages on Mahoning County roads. That’s why a group of the county’s township trustees has proposed a sales tax to repair the problems.

“The number one complaint that we get, and I’ve heard it since I’ve been in office, is why are there so many potholes? Why can’t we pave so many roads a year?” said Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

The plan would increase Mahoning County’s sales tax by one quarter of a percent for the next five years.

It would mean a $10,000 car would be taxed with an extra $25 on top of the already set 1.5 percent county sales tax.

The tax increase would fix county and township roads.

“We’re on the road listening to what the people want us to do and we’re just listening to what the residents of Canfield and the surrounding areas want,” said Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.

People at the meeting only supported the bill. When commissioners asked if anyone was against it, no one spoke.

“It’s going to save a lot of people money on car repairs because the roads is what beats up the cars,” said Green Township Trustee Dave Slagle.

Officials said they want this issue on the November ballot for people to vote on.

They will be holding another meeting at the Mahoning County Courthouse this Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the issue.