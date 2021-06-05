‘All about achieving dreams’: Vehicles on display for kids for touch a truck event in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Many large vehicles filled Saint Paul’s parking lot in Salem Saturday, such as police cruisers, fire trucks, tractors and First Energy’s bucket truck.

They were all on display, and kids even got a hands-on experience with what the people who drive these vehicles do for their jobs.

“It’s all about achieving dreams, and if their dream is to drive that fire truck one day, now they get to see it up close. They will be driving it one day, going and saving people,” said David Pancurak, principal of St. Paul’s School.

Also on display was a tractor some of the fifth-graders helped put together, which helped them win a state competition.