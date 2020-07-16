Alexis Walters named WKBN-27 anchor

Alexis has been a part of the WKBN team for three years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN-TV 27 is proud to announce the promotion of meteorologist and reporter Alexis Walters to the WKBN evening anchor desk.

Alexis has been a part of the WKBN team for three years and will co-anchor the top-rated 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

“Alexis brings objective storytelling to fit the proud tradition of our newscasts. She is a familiar face for our viewers to get to know better as she takes on this new role and continues to report in their neighborhoods,” said Mitch Davis, WKBN’s news director.

Walters will join Dave Sess for 27 First News from 5-6:30 p.m. She will also co-anchor with Stan Boney for First News on FOX at 10 p.m. and 27 First News at 11 p.m.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to join you every night and keep you informed on what’s going on in our local community,” said Walters. “I look forward to sharing your stories and continuing to call this Valley home.”

Alexis is an Ohio native and a graduate from Kent State University, with a degree in journalism and communications. She is also a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in meteorology.

“Alexis has proven herself to be a valuable part of both our news and weather teams here at WKBN. I look forward to her continued excellence as a part of this award-winning team,” said David Coy, WKBN’s president and general manager.

Alexis will permanently join the Channel 27 anchor desk on Monday, August 10. You can follow Alexis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.