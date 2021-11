GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local emergency care facility for pets is changing to urgent care only.

MedVet Mahoning Valley will cease overnight emergency care and will continue as an urgent care facility.

The facility on Liberty Street in Girard will be open seven days a week but only from noon to 10 p.m. The change is partly due to staffing.

If your pet needs overnight emergency care, you will be directed to Akron, Cleveland or Pittsburgh.