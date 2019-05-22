Aldi recalls some granola items

BATAVIA, Ill., (WKBN) – ALDI is recalling a certain brand of granola bars sold at all of their stores.

Specially Selected Paleo Maple Almond Granola is being recalled because of the potential of the packages containing foreign material.

The product was an “ALDI Find” that was available starting February 13, 2019, and sold in an 8-oz. pouch. The best if used by dates are 1/22/20 and 1/23/20, with the following UPC code: 4099100040067.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with additional questions can contact Kathleen Weisensel of Oakhouse Bakeries at (608) 223- 9808.