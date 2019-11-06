Aldi recalls some breakfast bowls for possible listeria concern

(WKBN) – Aldi stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania and other states are recalling some prepared breakfast bowl items due to the possibility of listeria contamination.
The Mann’s Dever Scramble and Fiesta Scramble Nourish bowls are distributed by Mann Packing Co., Inc.
The affected products, UPC codes and best by dates can are listed below:
Mann’s Denver Scramble Breakfast and Nourish Bowl
9.5 oz/ bowl
UPC Code 716519038846
Best buy dates: 10/13/2019, 140/15/2019, 10/17/2019
Mann’s Fiesta Scramble Breakfast Nourish Bowl
9.5 oz. bowl
UPC code 716519038853
Best buy dates: 10/13/2019, 10/15/2019, 10/17/2019
To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported.
Consumers with additional questions can contact Mann Packing Company, Inc., at (844) 927-0707 or consumers@mannpacking.com.