Alcohol will not be served at Vienna hunting preserve -- for now

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) - Alcoholic beverages will not be served or sold at the former Candywood Clubhouse in Vienna, at least for now.

Attorneys representing the township trustees and Dr. Anthony Candella, who holds the liquor license, have reached a tentative agreement.

Special counsel to Vienna Township trustees, Matthew Vansuch, told concerned citizens that Dr. Candella has agreed to put the liquor license back into safekeeping, meaning no alcoholic or intoxicating beverages will be sold or served on the premises on Scoville North Road.

Trustees and Vienna Township residents were worried about the mixing of alcohol and firearms at the hunting preserve.

"There are statutes and criminal laws against certain types of activities, and the township has concerns for the residents' and for the neighbors' safety about mixing alcohol and firearms, and we believe this tentative agreement will address these particular issues," Vansuch said.

Vienna trustees still have to approve the agreement.

It will be presented to them at their next meeting set for the beginning of September.