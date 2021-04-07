Alcohol use screening available to YSU students to help them party safer

Students who choose to participate will do a brief questionnaire on their alcohol use, then talk about their answers with counseling students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State is hosting its first-ever National Alcohol Screening Day event to reduce the stigma around substance abuse.

The goal is to raise awareness of alcohol use at colleges.

Students will be asked to do a brief questionnaire on their alcohol use, then talk about their answers with YSU counseling students.

“We really feel like this is especially timely, given that folks are starting to congregate again and getting together,” said Amy Williams, YSU counseling assistant professor. “So we just really want to raise awareness and, hopefully, help people celebrate safely if they’re coming together in that way.”

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Ohio Room of Kilcawley Center.

The first 200 students will get free ice cream.