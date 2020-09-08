Alcohol fuels Youngstown attacks over the weekend, police report

One man said his aunt him in the head with a bottle of Hennessey while another man is facing charges for a reported machete attack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Alcohol seemed to be the key ingredient Saturday in separate incidents as one man was slashed in the face with a machete and another was knocked out when police say his aunt clubbed him over the head with a bottle of Hennessy.

Police were called for a fight about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Chalmers Avenue, where they found a man unconscious.

The man managed to wake up and told police that he was arguing with a cousin when his aunt smacked him over the head twice with a bottle of Hennessy, knocking him out.

The victim’s father said the aunt then backed out of the driveway and hit him with her car. The man had cuts and scrapes from hitting the pavement after he was struck by the car, reports said.

Reports noted several people were drunk, and the man’s father refused to cooperate with police.

About 9 p.m., police were called to the 3300 block of Hillman Street, where they found a man standing in the yard with a large cut on his face holding a machete.

The man told police that Ernest Moody, III, 70, attacked him, but the man was also very drunk and could not provide more information, reports said.

Police found Moody inside, and Moody, as well as others, were also very drunk, reports said. Reports said Moody told police that he wanted to kill the man.

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center as was Moody, who was taken there because he was drunk and also because of a cut on his hand. He was then booked into the jail on a charge of felonious assault.

