TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – So far in 2023, 40 people have died from accidental drug overdoses in Trumbull County.

It’s something that April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, is seeing almost weekly.

Of those 40 overdose deaths, eight were African American men and women.

“It was less than 10 percent of the population last year, so now we’re at this point in time we’re seeing 20 percent, so that’s an alarming increase in Black deaths overall,” she said.

Mental health experts believe the surge in overdose fatalities among African Americans could be connected to fentanyl showing up in more street drugs.

“We’ve seen an increase in fentanyl, in crack cocaine, in methamphetamine, and we see drug deaths combined with THC, meaning it’s probably in the marijuana as well,” Caraway said.

In response to the spike in fatal overdoses among minorities, the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is working to spread awareness.

“We’re trying to go out to all the health fairs. We started a faith-based initiative in the Black churches where we’re getting our brochures out there, our [drug deactivation kits] so people can get rid of their pills. Handing out Narcan kits, talking to families about using the Narcan kit, and don’t be afraid to call 911,” Caraway said.