(WKBN) – There is an alarming increase in child suicide. Medical professionals are warning that younger children are at a higher risk.

According to the CDC mental health among students overall continues to worsen.

Since the pandemic, the greatest increase has been to 10 to 15-year-olds. In that age group, females are most at risk. One major factor is the lack of social activity.

“They lost their structure. They lost their activities. They lost, in many ways, connection with peers,” said Eva Szigethy, a spokesperson for Akron Children’s Hospital.

If your child has been upset a lot and for so long that you can’t remember when it started, it may be a sign they are depressed, according to the Akron Children’s Hospital. Also, the biggest myth is that if children are asked about suicide, that “gives them the idea,” which has been found not to be true.

You can find more resources and information about child and teen suicide at akronchildrens.org.

Parents are advised to educate themselves about signs to watch for in their kids. If any sign is alarming, contact your child’s doctor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call 988. It’s the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.