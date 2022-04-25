WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were involved in a pursuit following an alarm drop at a business along Elm Road.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12:23 a.m. Monday to the Auto Zone on Elm Road NE after an alarm there went off.

An officer saw a vehicle leave the parking lot of the store and the officer started following it.

According to reports, the driver did not stop but instead drove at 65 to 85 miles per hour, ignoring stop signs through Warren and into Champion. The pursuit was called off just before Route 534.

Officers said they continued to tail the vehicle into Garrettsville.

At about 1:01 a.m., OSHP located the vehicle on Route 422 heading back into Waren. At that time, troopers were able to stop the vehicle as they were stopping all traffic on Parkman Road just as it turned to go eastbound on Route 5.

The driver was identified as Jennifer Gore, 43, of Warren, and the passenger as Martin Warren, Jr., 45, of Masury.

Gore told police that she did not know what Martin did at Auto Zone and she took off because she was panicked.

Police noted that a portion of the front glass was broken at Auto Zone and that some tools were missing.

Both Gore and Warren were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on breaking and entering charges. Gore is facing additional charges of fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and expired plates.